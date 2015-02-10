* DBS Q4 net profit S$838 mln versus S$931 mln consensus
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Singapore's DBS Group Holdings
saw its China bad debt provisions quadruple in the
latest quarter but the bank played down the risks for its loan
book, saying much of jump was due to one soured loan to a copper
smelter.
DBS said it was not worried about its China portfolio as
most of its loans were trade finance loans to banks, but Chief
Executive Piyush Gupta warned the country's anti-corruption
drive as well as debt woes in certain corporate sectors may lead
to some unexpected surprises.
"It's quite clear in the last two or three months...(in)
some specific sectors in China - you are beginning to see stress
and default," he told Reuters Television after the bank's
earnings briefing.
China's slowing economy has heightened financial risks
around the country's heavily indebted companies and governments,
which owe a combined $15 trillion, according to a state audit
and private estimates.
Much focus has been on the slowing property sector,
particularly after struggling developer Kaisa was late
with a bond coupon payment this year.
DBS, Singapore's biggest bank, said fourth-quarter bad debt
provisions for Greater China excluding Hong Kong soared to S$40
million ($30 million).
James Antos, Hong Kong-based banking analyst at Mizuho
Securities Asia, said it was difficult to reconcile DBS's
outlook for its China-related loans with recent macro-economic
data.
"I don't care who you are, you can't fight the economic
cycle and the economic cycle is down," he said.
"So I can't believe that DBS is going to get out of China
unscathed, especially since this is one of the most important
growth areas strategically that they have identified for their
bank."
Overall bad debt provisions rose 40 percent to S$211 million
from a year earlier, the highest level since the quarter ended
June 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. Provisions for
Singapore loans to consumers and small to medium sized
businesses also climbed sharply.
The charges saw DBS book a weaker-than-expected net profit
of S$838 million, below an average forecast of S$931 million
from six analysts polled by Reuters.
The provisions also eclipsed a 10 percent rise in full-year
net profit to a record S$4 billion.
Despite the bad debt charges, its non-performing loan ratio
was 0.9 percent in the fourth quarter, little changed from
recent quarters.
DBS earns nearly 90 percent of its profit from Singapore and
Hong Kong and about 6 percent comes from mainland China and
Taiwan.
Separately, DBS's Gupta quashed much speculation that he
could be a potential replacement for Peter Sands, the embattled
chief executive of Standard Chartered, saying he had
not been approached and was not interested in the job.
$1 = 1.3536 Singapore dollars)
