MOVES-BNP Paribas boosts high-yield team
LONDON, May 8 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has made two hires to its recently revamped high-yield team, according to a source familiar with the situation.
SINGAPORE, April 27 DBS Group Holdings , Singapore's biggest bank, on Monday posted a 10 percent jump in core first-quarter net profit, above analysts' estimates, as double-digit loan growth boosted net interest income.
DBS said net profit for the January-March period came to S$1.133 billion ($850.54 million), against an average forecast of S$1.027 billion from six analysts polled by Reuters.
That compares with a net profit before exceptional items of S$1.033 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Including a one-time gain from a property disposal, net profit rose to S$1.269 billion in the first quarter from S$1.231 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3321 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)
SAO PAULO, May 8 Brazil's BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, beat first-quarter profit estimates on Monday after robust revenue from retirement plans and insurance brokerage transactions offset the impact of declining interest rates.