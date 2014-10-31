MEDIA LINK-China eases yuan outflow controls -South China Morning Post
HONG KONG, April 19 Source link: http://www.scmp.com/news/china/article/2088772/china-eases-yuan-outflow-controls-sign-recovered-confidence
SINGAPORE Oct 31 Singapore's biggest lender, DBS Group Holdings Ltd, says it is still expecting relatively healthy loan growth next year, even though loan growth slowed in the third quarter to its weakest pace since late 2012.
"We are still budgeting 8 to 10 percent loan growth next year," said chief executive Piyush Gupta, speaking during a news conference following the bank's third-quarter earnings announcement. DBS posted a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
HONG KONG, April 19 China Minsheng Banking Corp said it has notified police that the head of one of its branches is suspected of illegal conduct - a statement which follows local media reports of missing money from wealth management products.