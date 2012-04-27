US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
SINGAPORE, April 27 Shares of Singapore's DBS Group Holdings rose as much as 2 percent early on Friday after the lender posted a record quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations due to higher loan margins and trading income.
Shares of DBS, Southeast Asia's largest bank, were up 2 percent at S$13.99 on volume of more than 1.7 million shares, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index which gained 0.4 percent.
Net income rose to S$933 million ($751.72 million) in the three months ended March, compared with S$807 million a year earlier, DBS said on Friday. That was well above the S$771 million average estimate of seven analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)
