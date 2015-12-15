Dec 15 DBS Bank, a unit of Singapore's biggest bank DBS Group Holdings Ltd, named Shantanu Sengupta as the head of consumer banking group in India.

Sengupta will report to Surojit Shome, chief executive of DBS Bank India and Pearlyn Phau, DBS Bank's deputy group head of consumer banking & wealth management.

Sengupta joins from Royal Bank of Scotland NV, where he was head of retail banking in India. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)