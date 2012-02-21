Feb 21 DBS Bank Ltd on Tuesday sold $1 billion of senior fixed-rate notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, DBS, and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DBS BANK LTD AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.35 PCT MATURITY 02/28/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.986 FIRST PAY 08/28/2012 MOODY'S Aa1 YIELD 2.353 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/28/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 145 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A