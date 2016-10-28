BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix
* Spectrum Brands Holdings announces definitive agreement to acquire Petmatrix, leading and fast growing rawhide-free dog chews company
Oct 28 DBS Bank Ltd appointed Rob Ioannou as head of International at DBS Private Bank.
A career private banker with over 20 years of experience, Ioannou joins from HSBC Singapore. He previously worked at Citibank N.A. and J.P. Morgan.
Ioannou will report to Lawrence Lua, deputy head of DBS Private Bank. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)
* Teva announces launch of generic Glumetza® in the United States