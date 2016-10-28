Oct 28 DBS Bank Ltd appointed Rob Ioannou as head of International at DBS Private Bank.

A career private banker with over 20 years of experience, Ioannou joins from HSBC Singapore. He previously worked at Citibank N.A. and J.P. Morgan.

Ioannou will report to Lawrence Lua, deputy head of DBS Private Bank. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)