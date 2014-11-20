Nov 20 DBV Technologies SA :

* Initiates phase I/II clinical trial with Viaskin milk for treatment of children with cow's milk allergy

* Enrolling cow's milk-allergic subjects in phase I/II clinical study to evaluate safety and efficacy of Viaskin milk

* Viaskin milk is epicutanous patch for treatment of children with IgE-mediated cow's milk allergy (CMA)