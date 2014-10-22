BRIEF-Vexim: in Q1, 19 pct growth of sales at 4.7 million euros
* Continued growth and adoption of SpineJack in Q1 2017: +19 pct growth of sales at 4.7 million euros ($5.0 million)
Oct 22 DBV Technologies SA :
* Announces pricing of global offering
* Offering price to public of $21.64 per ADS in United States, Canada and countries outside of France
* Price of 34.00 euros per share in France and countries outside of United States and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Continued growth and adoption of SpineJack in Q1 2017: +19 pct growth of sales at 4.7 million euros ($5.0 million)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 19 Arkansas plans to carry out its first executions in a dozen years on Thursday by killing two inmates who claim they are innocent and have launched last-minute appeals to have their lives spared.