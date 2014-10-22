Oct 22 DBV Technologies SA :

* Announces pricing of global offering

* Offering price to public of $21.64 per ADS in United States, Canada and countries outside of France

* Price of 34.00 euros per share in France and countries outside of United States and Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)