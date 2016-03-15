Italy kicks off Alitalia sale process
MILAN, May 18 Alitalia went on the auction block on Wednesday, as Italy kicked off the process of finding a buyer to save the money-losing flag carrier.
WASHINGTON, March 15 The federal government in the Washington, D.C., area will be open on Wednesday, despite a safety shutdown of the city's subway system that is likely to cause a commuting nightmare.
The Office of Personnel Management said federal government workers in the Washington area will have the option to take unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
LAGOS, May 18 Military corruption is weakening Nigeria's efforts to battle the Islamist insurgency of Boko Haram, the watchdog Transparency International said on Thursday.