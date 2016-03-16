(Adds comments from commuters)
By Eric Beech and Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, March 15 The second-biggest U.S.
subway system, which serves Washington D.C., will close for 29
hours at midnight EDT (0400 GMT) on Tuesday for emergency safety
checks, leaving hundreds of thousands of government workers,
tourists and business travelers struggling to get around town.
Transit officials in the nation's capital announced the
unprecedented closure of the Washington D.C.-area Metro subway
system so it could inspect 600 underground cables after a cable
fire this week caused delays. The subway will reopen at 5 a.m.
EDT (0900 GMT) on Thursday.
The Office of Personnel Management, which oversees the
federal workforce, said government offices would remain open but
federal workers could take unscheduled leave or work from home.
Congress will be open.
Ed Etzkorn, a 43-year-old federal employee, said he had no
idea how he and his wife, also a government worker, would get to
work.
"We're going to have to figure that out tonight," he said.
"It's awkward for those of us who have to commute, but I
understand they need to do what they need to do for our safety."
About 700,000 people ride Metro on average every week day
including about a third of the region's federal workforce.
The area has some of the worst traffic in the United States,
and local radio station WTOP predicted the subway closure would
cause "major mayhem" on the roads.
Meissa Toure, who rides Metro twice a week, said Wednesday
would find him behind the wheel of a car. "I'll definitely be
driving tomorrow. It's going to be a mess tomorrow. I plan to
leave about 30 minutes early."
Buses will run normally on Wednesday, and parking will be
free in Metro-owned lots and garages, the transit agency said.
Metro riders said they welcomed the shutdown as an
indication that Metro was getting serious about safety even
though it would snarl their commutes.
"We don't have any way to commute. I live way out, so the
subway is the only way to get in," said Regina Smith, 50, a
federal worker from Quantico, Virginia. She hoped she could
telecommute.
Tourist Holly Morris, 57, a teacher from Shorewood,
Wisconsin, in town with her family, said she had not heard about
the shutdown. "That's difficult for us to get around in an
economic fashion. We'll have to use taxis, buses, but we don't
have bus cards, so that's stressful."
San Francisco-based ridesharing company Lyft said it was
expecting high demand and offered new customers $20 off their
first ride.
Uber said it would cap surge pricing in the
Washington area at 3.9 times base fares during the shutdown. It
said it was expanding uberPool coverage across Washington,
Maryland and the Virginia metro area.
The closure of the 119-mile (230-km) subway system, which
has been plagued by equipment breakdowns and fires, will allow
safety officials to inspect the cables for worn-out casings,
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority General Manager
Paul Wiedefeld said at a news conference.
"While the risk to the public is very low, I cannot rule out
a potential life safety issue, and this is why we must take this
action immediately," he said.
Wiedefeld said the shutdown was prompted by a cable fire on
Monday that caused delays on three of the system's six lines.
CHERRY BLOSSOM TIME
Washington is a major tourist destination all year but
attracts more visitors in spring when cherry trees blossom
around major landmarks like the Jefferson Memorial.
Many of its hotels, which cater to business people and
tourists, were sold out last week, making last-minute bookings
by commuters difficult.
In Takoma Park, a Maryland suburb near Washington, residents
quickly resorted to a neighborhood listserv to organize
carpools. Capital Bikeshare, which allows people to rent
bicycles for hours at a time, was offering free 24-hour
memberships on Wednesday.
Matt Keller, who lives in Maryland and works at the
Liechtenstein embassy, said, "I decided to bike it in and see
how it goes. Busing will have its own challenges, and the
streets will probably be pretty clogged."
Wiedefeld said the closure was the first shutdown of
Metrorail that was not weather related since operations began in
the 1970s.
The shutdown underscores safety concerns that have plagued
Metrorail for decades.
Safety supervision of Metrorail was placed under the
Federal Transit Administration in October. It was the first time
a U.S. subway system had been put under direct federal oversight
for safety lapses.
Since the 1980s, the National Transportation Safety Board
has conducted 11 investigations into Metro accidents that have
killed a total of 18 people.
Under the vaulted ceiling of the main downtown Metro
station, lighted red signs warned of the imminent shutdown.
"Safety first, but, I mean, it's a mess," said Theresa
Spinner, a public relations specialist. "I have a job interview
tomorrow morning, and I already have reserved a cab," she said.
Absences at public schools will be excused and some charter
schools may close, officials said.
