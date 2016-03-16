By Eric Beech and Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, March 16
WASHINGTON, March 16 Hundreds of thousands of
government workers, tourists and business travelers could face a
chaotic commute in the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday when
the second-busiest U.S. subway system will be shut down for
emergency safety checks.
The estimated 700,000 people who ride the Washington-area
Metro subway system every weekday, including about a third of
the region's federal workforce, will have to scramble to get to
work and around town while 600 underground cables are inspected.
Katherine Sydor, who works at the U.S. Department of
Education, said she was looking at a one-hour walk or a
half-hour bike ride to work on Wednesday.
"I assume the streets will be pandemonium ... it's going to
be a huge pain," she said.
Transit officials in the U.S. capital announced the
unprecedented closure on Tuesday afternoon after a cable fire
this week caused delays. The subway, which serves Washington and
its Maryland and Virginia suburbs, is scheduled to reopen at 5
a.m. (0900 GMT) on Thursday.
The closure of the 119-mile (230-km) subway system, which
has been plagued by equipment breakdowns and fires, will allow
safety officials to inspect the cables for worn-out casings,
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority General Manager
Paul Wiedefeld told a news conference.
"Safety first, but, I mean, it's a mess," said Theresa
Spinner, a public relations specialist, who has a job interview
on Wednesday morning.
The Office of Personnel Management, which oversees the
federal workforce, said government offices would remain open but
federal workers could take unscheduled leave or work from home
. Congress and most schools will be open.
The region has some of the worst traffic in the United
States. Local radio station WTOP predicted the subway closure
would cause "major mayhem" on the roads.
Some Metro riders said they welcomed the shutdown as an
indication the system was getting serious about safety even
though it would snarl their commutes.
"Washington Metro has become a problem child ... of U.S.
metro systems. What was once the pride (of the U.S. system)
seems to be allowed to deteriorate to an embarrassing extent,"
said Joe Schwieterman, a transportation professor at DePaul
University in Chicago.
Buses will run normally on Wednesday, and parking will be
free in Metro-owned lots and garages, the transit agency said.
San Francisco-based ride-sharing company Lyft said it was
expecting high demand and offered new customers $20 off their
first ride.
Uber said it would cap surge pricing in the
Washington area at 3.9 times base fares during the shutdown. It
said it was expanding uberPool coverage across Washington,
Maryland and the Virginia metro area.
(Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing
by Peter Cooney)