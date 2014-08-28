(Adds CEO comments, analyst notes)
LONDON Aug 28 Support services group DCC
said on Thursday it saw further opportunities to expand
its energy division after agreeing to buy Esso's motorway retail
network in France, its biggest ever acquisition, for 84 million
pounds ($139 million).
Chief Executive Tommy Breen told Reuters he planned to grow
the company's energy business over the coming years and hoped
for a 15 percent return on investment from the new business.
"We want to and can envisage developing a business in a
number of countries and we currently operate in a wider energy
business throughout Scandinavia, in Holland, in Austria and
Germany," he said.
"We are in a number of markets already and as oil majors
divest of more (downstream) businesses, there's just going to be
more opportunity. We have to react to those," he added.
The company said it had agreed in principle to acquire
Esso's 274 unmanned petrol stations, 48 motorway
concessions and supply contracts, which would give it a 4
percent share of the French market.
The FTSE-250 firm has spent around 1.1 billion euros over
the past 10 years on acquisitions and investments as part of its
wider strategy to build a larger presence in the transport fuel
sector across the United Kingdom and Europe.
It is the company's first acquisition in France and second
major deal in the European unmanned retail petrol station
market, following its acquisition of Sweden's Qstar in February.
The deal is expected to complete in the first half of 2015
and would see DCC operate the stations under Esso's brand.
Breen said the company had spent 90 million pounds this year
on acquisitions so far and that it aimed to spend around 150-200
million each year.
Shares in DCC were up 1.4 percent to 3,507 pence by 1107
GMT.
"We have increased our earnings estimates for 2015/16 and
2016/17 on the back of today's announcement that DCC has agreed
to acquire Esso's unmanned and motorway retail petrol station
network in France," said Panmure analyst Gert Zonneveld.
"The acquisition should initially enhance group earnings per
share by around 10p on a full year basis. We retain our Buy
recommendation," he added.
