Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Sept 30 Dcc Plc
* Dcc to dispose of robert roberts and kelkin
* Total consideration for businesses is eur 60 million (£47 million) on a debt free and cash free basis
* Expects to realise a modest gain on disposal over carrying value including goodwill
* Has agreed to dispose of robert roberts (including findlater wine & spirits) and kelkin (together "businesses") to valeo foods, a leading irish foods group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* Ubisoft expands its creative force with the opening of two new studios