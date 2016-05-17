(Adds details, share movement)
May 17Support services group DCC said it
expected to see another profit growth in the current financial
year after it posted a 35.5 percent rise in full-year operating
profit.
DCC shares jumped more than 3 percent in early trade, the
second biggest gainer on the FTSE 100 index.
The Dublin-based company, whose activities range from oil
distribution to waste management and food distribution, said on
Tuesday operating profit rose to 300.5 million pounds ($434.91
million) for the year ended March 31, from 221.7 million a year
earlier.
Revenue from continuing operations was flat at 10.6 billion
pounds, mainly due to lower oil prices.
DCC Energy - the company's biggest profit generator - posted
a near 72 percent surge in full-year operating profit at 205.2
million pounds, driven by acquisitions completed during the
year.
DCC last year announced its largest ever acquisition of
French gas company Butagaz from oil major Shell for 464
million euros. It also bought oil refiner Esso SAF's
unmanned and motorway retail petrol station network in France
for 106 million euros.
Shares in the company were 2.9 percent higher at 6330 pence
by 0702 GMT.
($1 = 0.6909 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
