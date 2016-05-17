(Adds details, share movement)

May 17Support services group DCC said it expected to see another profit growth in the current financial year after it posted a 35.5 percent rise in full-year operating profit.

DCC shares jumped more than 3 percent in early trade, the second biggest gainer on the FTSE 100 index.

The Dublin-based company, whose activities range from oil distribution to waste management and food distribution, said on Tuesday operating profit rose to 300.5 million pounds ($434.91 million) for the year ended March 31, from 221.7 million a year earlier.

Revenue from continuing operations was flat at 10.6 billion pounds, mainly due to lower oil prices.

DCC Energy - the company's biggest profit generator - posted a near 72 percent surge in full-year operating profit at 205.2 million pounds, driven by acquisitions completed during the year.

DCC last year announced its largest ever acquisition of French gas company Butagaz from oil major Shell for 464 million euros. It also bought oil refiner Esso SAF's unmanned and motorway retail petrol station network in France for 106 million euros.

Shares in the company were 2.9 percent higher at 6330 pence by 0702 GMT.

($1 = 0.6909 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)