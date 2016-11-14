Nov 14 London-listed support services firm DCC
Plc said it expected full-year operating profit to be
ahead of market expectations, even as strong growth in its
energy business, its largest unit, boosted first-half profit.
DCC, whose activities range from oil distribution to waste
management and food distribution, also said it had agreed to buy
French natural gas retail business Gaz Européen for an initial
enterprise value of 110 million euros (96 million pounds).
Excluding net exceptionals and amortisation of intangible
assets, operating profit grew 33.3 percent to 117.8 million
pounds in the six months ended Sept. 30, the company said.
($1 = 0.9264 euros)
