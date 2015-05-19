(Adds CEO, analyst comments, details)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON May 19 Support services group DCC
forecast "very significant" profit growth this financial
year, after posting a bigger-than-expected 7 percent rise in
annual earnings and announcing its largest ever acquisition.
The company said on Tuesday it was buying French gas company
Butagaz from oil firm Shell for 464 million euros
($519 million) and placing 4.2 million new ordinary shares to
help fund the deal.
Chief Executive Tommy Breen said he expected a significant
impact from the acquisition in early December and saw further
opportunities in the energy market -- DCC's biggest profit
generator -- as oil firms dispose of downstream businesses.
"We believe there will continue to be opportunities and
maybe some of them bigger over the next few years, coming out of
the oil majors," he said.
DCC shares jumped more than 12 percent in early trade, the
biggest rise on the FTSE 250 midcap index. They were 9.6
percent higher at 4,812 pence by 0750 GMT.
"Full year profits were towards the top end of the guided
profit range," said Panmure analysts who have a "buy" rating on
the stock.
"Prospects remain excellent and the group expects very
significant profit growth in 2015/16," they added.
Breen said he planned to spend around 150 million pounds on
acquisitions a year across the business, which also includes
healthcare and technology divisions.
The Dublin-based company, whose activities range from oil
distribution to waste management, said pretax profit rose to
199.6 million pounds ($312.5 million) for the year ended March
31, up from 186.9 million a year earlier.
It was expected to report profit of 192.75 million,
according to a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts.
($1 = 0.8947 euros)
(Editing by Paul Sandle and Mark Potter)