LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - Credit markets were underpinned in the first quarter by the search for yield which encouraged investors to embrace risk, bolstering speculative-grade instruments and corporate hybrids while reducing the allure of investment-grade credit.

Global high-yield debt issuance totalled USD134bn in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, the best annual start for the high-yield market on record and a 21% increase from a year ago.

"It's been a strong quarter for higher yield issuance across the board, with less volume from the low beta financials and corporates," said Raj Bhattacharyya, head of capital markets and treasury solutions Western Europe at Deutsche Bank.

"This theme will continue throughout the year, and hybrid capital across financials and corporates will stay extremely strong. It will be a tempered year in terms of well-rated corporates."

The dramatic increase in corporate hybrid capital issuance has been one of the most notable themes of the year.

Once a niche product, 2013 has seen a standardised template emerge that has drawn interest from a widened investor base, who are often already exposed to the issuer in both debt and equity.

"Although we expected hybrid supply would be strong, the tenfold increase in corporate hybrid issuance has surpassed all expectations," Bhattacharyya said.

Corporates are using the product as an effective way of raising equity capital, either for ratings purposes or acquisitions.

Hybrid euro issuance this quarter alone at EUR8bn has exceeded previous records for annual supply. Hybrids account for fifteen percent of total investment-grade corporate issuance in euros, and 50% of sterling-denominated paper.

GREAT ROTATION MYTH

Investment-grade issuance, including corporates and financials, is down 23% year-on-year.

That's due to a combination of a massive pre-funding by corporates last year, less demand for low beta credit and less bank senior unsecured debt issuance as they deleverage.

High-yield and investment-grade corporate issuance combined is down 18% year-on-year, but that figure is somewhat skewed by the first quarter of 2012, which saw the highest number since the high water mark set in the second quarter of 2008.

Supply increased 5% from the fourth quarter, which at USD893bn was the highest since the first quarter of 2012.

These figures fly in the face of the "great rotation" narrative that dominated discussions at the start of the year.

"At the moment I think that talk of a great rotation out of bonds and into equities is a myth," said Philippe Bradshaw, head of Europe corporate syndicate at RBS.

"If we are seeing an increased flow into equities, then it is at the expense of money market funds and not fixed income funds."

COUPON FREEFALL

Another standout theme has been how demand for higher yielding assets has driven down the average high-yield coupon in the first quarter to 6.937% a record low for a quarter.

As a result, many opportunistic issuers have tapped the market to extend their maturity profiles, adding depth to the European high-yield market in particular.

US issuers accounted for 56% of this year's high-yield supply, down from 71% for the same period last year, and the lowest share in over a decade.

High-yield securities are often seen as offering greater defence against interest rate rises, which have been a big part of investment decisions this year.

Floating-rate notes, another defence, are up 30% from the last quarter of 2012 but still account for a small share of the total market, just USD116bn versus USD769bn of fixed-rate bonds.

LONG-AWAITED CAPITAL ISSUANCE

Although hybrid issuance is expected to gather pace in the FIG world once regulatory rules are settled, financial bond issuance as whole declined 30% from the same period in 2012.

However, it is up 16% from the fourth quarter and US financial issuance accounted for seven of the top 10 largest investment-grade bonds.

Events in Cyprus have also raised the urgency for banks to raise capital, due to the heightened risk that senior bondholders will be bailed in sooner than expected. That will likely be driven by Tier 2 from the second quarter, and then increasingly by Tier 1, bankers said.

"Cyprus has really made people sit up and think. Bondholders are on notice that regulators are looking at debt investors, and that under certain circumstances, they will face losses if a bank fails and has to be restructured," said Tim Skeet, managing director, debt capital markets EMEA at RBS.

"As investors adjust to the idea of bail-in, some of the weaker European banks will need to think about building additional buffers," he said.

JP MORGAN TOPS FEES HOME AND AWAY

JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch retained their positions as first and second in terms of global DCM fees. US banks dominated the table, with Citi third, Morgan Stanley fifth, Goldman Sachs sixth, and Wells Fargo ninth.

Deutsche Bank was fourth in the table, the same position as this point last year, with Barclays seventh, Credit Suisse eighth and HSBC in tenth place.

JP Morgan also rose from second to first place in year-to-date DCM fees in Europe, swapping places with Deutsche Bank which was top of the table at this point last year. (Reporting By Robert Smith, IFR Markets; editing by Natalie Harrison, Alex Chambers, Ciara Linnane)