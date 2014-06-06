BENOUVILLE, France, June 6 Russian President
Vladimir Putin spoke with Ukrainian president-elect Petro
Poroshenko on Friday on the sidelines of D-Day commemorations in
France as they met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a
Reuters reporter said.
Western officials are hoping that informal contacts between
Putin and Poroshenko during the one-day event can help ease
tensions over Ukraine's future, after Russia seized and annexed
the Crimea region following the ouster of a pro-Russian
president in Kiev in February.
Putin, Poroshenko and Merkel talked together as they walked
into the Chateau de Benouville, in Normandy, where world leaders
had lunch together, the Reuters reporter said.
Hollande invited Poroshenko as his personal guest to the
ceremonies for the 70th anniversary of D-Day, saying the event
should be used to "serve the purposes of peace".
The Reuters reporter did not, however, see any handshake
between the two men. French diplomats said before the event they
would see a handshake as tacit acknowledgement by Putin that he
recognises Poroshenko's legitimacy the day before he is sworn
in, opening the door for dialogue.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason in Benouville; writing by Mark John;
Editing by Paul Taylor)