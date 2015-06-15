FRANKFURT, June 15 Deutsche Annington is hungry for more acquisitions, chief executive Rolf Buch said on Monday, one day after announcing a 2.25 billion euro ($2.52 billion) capital increase to finance a 1.9 billion euro takeover.

"We don't need to acquire to grow if there's the opportunity we'll buy again," he told reporters in a conference call.

Annington said on Sunday it would purchase rival Suedewo with about 20,000 apartments, mainly in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg in southwest Germany, where Annington already owns some 15,000 rental properties.

Buch said the rights issue is discounted at 20.2 percent to TERP, or the theoretical ex-rights price that accounts for the dilution effect of the capital hike.

The TERP adjusted dividend per share will remain the same after the purchase, he said. ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins, editing by Louise Heavens)