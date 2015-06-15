FRANKFURT, June 15 Deutsche Annington
is hungry for more acquisitions, chief executive Rolf Buch said
on Monday, one day after announcing a 2.25 billion euro ($2.52
billion) capital increase to finance a 1.9 billion euro
takeover.
"We don't need to acquire to grow if there's the opportunity
we'll buy again," he told reporters in a conference call.
Annington said on Sunday it would purchase rival Suedewo
with about 20,000 apartments, mainly in the state of
Baden-Wuerttemberg in southwest Germany, where Annington already
owns some 15,000 rental properties.
Buch said the rights issue is discounted at 20.2 percent to
TERP, or the theoretical ex-rights price that accounts for the
dilution effect of the capital hike.
The TERP adjusted dividend per share will remain the same
after the purchase, he said.
($1 = 0.8930 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins, editing by Louise Heavens)