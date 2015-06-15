* Shares indicated 3 percent lower at open
* Discount to TERP is 20.2 percent, company says
* TERP-adjusted dividend to remain the same, CEO says
(Adds share price indication, analyst comment)
FRANKFURT, June 15 Deutsche Annington
remains hungry for more acquisitions, chief executive Rolf Buch
said on Monday, one day after announcing a 2.25 billion euro
($2.52 billion) capital increase to finance a 1.9 billion euro
takeover.
"We don't need to acquire to grow if there's the opportunity
we'll buy again," Buch told reporters in a conference call.
Annington said on Sunday it would purchase rival Suedewo
with about 20,000 apartments, mainly in the state of
Baden-Wuerttemberg in southwest Germany, where Annington already
owns some 15,000 rental properties.
The takeover marks the second, big acquisition seven months
after Annington launched a 3.9 billion euro merger with peer
Gagfah SA in December 2014.
The 1.9 billion euro price tag for Suedewo marks a big
increase from the 1.4 billion euros that a group of
institutional investors paid state bank LBBW in 2012 for the
same bundle of Suedewo properties.
Shares in Deutsche Annington were expected to fall around 3
percent in opening trading, according to pre-market data.
CEO Buch said the rights issue is discounted at 20.2 percent
to TERP, or the theoretical ex-rights price that accounts for
the dilution effect of the capital hike.
"We regard this transaction as reasonable for (Annington)
despite the fact that it implies a significantly higher price
for the resale of Suedewo's portfolio compared to 2012," said
analysts at Berenberg Bank, which has a "buy" rating on Deutsche
Annington, in a note to clients.
Record low interest rates and the search by investors for
higher yields have heated up Germany's real estate market in
2015 after more than 50 billion euros ($59 billion) of property
changed hands last year.
Annington will become Europe's second-largest real estate
company after France's Unibail-Rodamco SE and rename
itself Vonovia as soon as it completes its 3.9 billion euro
merger with peer Gagfah SA.
Buch said the group's TERP adjusted dividend per share will
remain the same after the purchase.
($1 = 0.8930 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins, editing by Louise Heavens)