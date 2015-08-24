Aug 24 De Beers, the world's largest producer of
rough diamonds by value, reduced prices for its diamonds by as
much as 9 percent, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
De Beers, a unit of London-listed mining company Anglo
American Plc, lowered prices after cuts to production
failed to support demand, Bloomberg reported, citing three
people familiar with the situation. (bloom.bg/1KHFnwG)
A sustained weakness in the diamond market this year has
resulted in a softening of diamond prices.
Russian diamond miner Alrosa, the world's largest
miner of rough diamonds by carats produced, said in June it
lowered diamond prices by 6 percent since the start of the year.
De Beers was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)