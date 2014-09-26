* Sees FY profit approximately 20 mln stg lower than last yr
LONDON, Sept 26 British banknote printer De La
Rue Plc has warned on profit for this year and next
amid intense competition in the sector, forcing it to cut its
dividend and pummelling its shares to a four-year low.
Its shares were trading down 29 percent at 537.8 pence at
0930 GMT on Friday, their biggest one-day percentage fall since
February 2003 and wiping 223 million pounds ($337.8 million) off
the company's stock market value.
De La Rue, which makes over 150 national currencies and UK
passports, said trading conditions had deteriorated across the
group and it expected pricing pressures to continue into its
2015-16 financial year, when contractual price reductions are
also due to bite, hitting profitability further.
Given the more difficult trading environment, De La Rue,
which first started printing paper money in 1860, said it
intends to review the level of its dividend for the full year.
It said it expects to make a half-year payout of 8.3 pence, down
from 14.1p in 2013-14.
"This is a major warning," said analyst Charles Pick at
brokerage Numis, who cut his rating to "hold" from "add". "They
weren't upbeat at the time of the last results in late May time,
they were quite cautious about prospects. A bad situation has
got even worse."
Pick said De La Rue was suffering as the bank note printing
industry had become more competitive, with it and rivals such as
Germany's Giescke & Devrient and France's Oberthur, a
suitor for De La Rue in 2011, involved in a price war.
Its shares were briefly buoyed earlier this month when the
company was named preferred bidder on a 10 year contract to
print Britain's paper and new plastic banknotes. It has been
printing money for Britain since 2003.
NEW BOSS
Without a chief executive since March after Tim Cobbold
left, De La Rue's new CEO Martin Sutherland, who joins from BAE
Systems, will take up his post on Oct. 13.
The group, which last October also warned on profit, said on
Friday that for the current 2014-15 year, both underlying
operating profit and underlying pretax profit will be
approximately 20 million pounds ($32.6 million) lower than that
reported for 2013-14.
In that year it made an underlying operating profit of 89.3
million pounds and underlying pretax profit of 77.3 million.
Before Friday's warning, analysts had been expecting De La
Rue to post pretax profit of 81.6 million pounds, according to a
Thomson Reuters consensus forecast.
In its bank note business, De La Rue said pricing had been
disappointing, leading to reduced margins, adding that in the
division which provides product authentication and cash
management processing services, the rate of growth had been
significantly slower than expected.
In passports, some contracts were not put out to tender as
expected and instead countries kept incumbent suppliers, while
the take-up of electronic passport had also disappointed.
"While disappointing to announce this trading update, De La
Rue ... remains a strong, profitable and cash-generative
business," said Chairman Philip Rogerson. "We will continue to
pursue efficiency gains, invest in the business and in R&D for
the future."
