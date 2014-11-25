(Adds CEO quotes, details, analysts)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON Nov 25 Banknote printer De La Rue
posted a fall in mid-year profit on Tuesday but said it
was trading in line with expectations, spurring a brief jump in
its shares following a string of profit warnings.
The 201-year-old British firm reported a 37 percent fall in
half-year underlying pretax profit. De La Rue, which makes over
150 national currencies and UK passports, said underlying pretax
profit fell 37 percent to 20.6 million pounds ($32.3 million)
from 32.8 million in the first half of last year.
Shares in the company rose as much as 7.3 percent to 591
pence before paring gains. They stood up 0.8 percent at 557p as
of 0934 GMT.
Investec analyst Chris Dyett, who upgraded his outlook on
the stock to "add", said the statement had reassured investors
and he expected to see more operational improvements in the year
to come.
"The markets are going to remain difficult for the next
couple of years, but De La Rue is well placed. There are things
they can do in terms of operation improvements to help mitigate
some of that," he said.
Chief Executive Martin Sutherland, who joined the company in
October, said he believed there were long-term strengths and
potential in its markets despite its headwinds.
"We think this is a strong business, operating in really
quite an interesting market ... so whilst you've got short-term
headwinds in terms of pricing and capacity, we think overall,
this business has got a lot of potential," he told Reuters.
Sutherland said he will evaluate the group's strategy and
report his findings when the company reports its full-year
results in May.
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.6378 British pound)
