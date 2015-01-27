Jan 27De Longhi SpA :

* Reported on Monday preliminary results for full year 2014 revenues

* Full year revenue is 1.7 billion euros ($1.91 billion), up by about 6.7 pct

* Q4 revenues is 639 million euros, an increase of about 8.1 pct

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)