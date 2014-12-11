Dec 11 De Molen SA :

* Reported on Wednesday its Extraordinary sharehlders meeting resolved to raise capital via issuance of not more than 20 million new series E shares of nominal value 0.25 zlotys each

* Says the total value if the capital increase will not be higher than 5 million zlotys ($1.49 million)

* Shares will be offered via private subscription with current shareholders deprived of rights of subscription

* New series E shares will be eligible for dividend payment from FY 2014Source text for Eikon:

