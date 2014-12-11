BRIEF-Sanderson Farms announces new credit agreement
* Says approved an agreement, effective April 28, 2017, for a new $900 million revolving credit facility through a consortium of banks
Dec 11 De Molen SA :
* Reported on Wednesday its Extraordinary sharehlders meeting resolved to raise capital via issuance of not more than 20 million new series E shares of nominal value 0.25 zlotys each
* Says the total value if the capital increase will not be higher than 5 million zlotys ($1.49 million)
* Shares will be offered via private subscription with current shareholders deprived of rights of subscription
* New series E shares will be eligible for dividend payment from FY 2014Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.3505 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved an agreement, effective April 28, 2017, for a new $900 million revolving credit facility through a consortium of banks
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 28 Nationwide strikes led by Brazilian unions to protest President Michel Temer's austerity measures hobbled public transport in several major cities and closed schools, car factories, banks and other businesses across the country.