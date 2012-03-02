UPDATE 2-Natixis sues Marex Spectron over metals warehouse receipts
* Metal was in warehouses run by Glencore's Access World (Adds more details, background)
AMSTERDAM, March 2 DE International Holdings NV, the Sara Lee Corp. coffee and tea business which intends to list on the Amsterdam stock exchange by mid 2012, has filed a preliminary prospectus at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission signalling it plans to sell ordinary shares worth up to $4.6 billion.
* Metal was in warehouses run by Glencore's Access World (Adds more details, background)
* Fiserv Inc - multiple banks and credit unions will join Zelle Network through Turnkey Service for Zelle from Fiserv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: