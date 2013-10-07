* Tie-up to create broadcasting rival of Mediaset and RAI
* New entity could be sold in the future-sources
MILAN Oct 7 Italy's Telecom Italia Media
has signed a non-binding term sheet with publisher
L'Espresso to pave the way for a tie-up of their
digital broadcasting activities.
In a statement on Monday the media company said the
operation would generate industrial synergies and create a
company with five national bandwidth assets, also known as
multiplexes, owned by Telecom Italia Media.
The company, controlled by debt-laden phone group Telecom
Italia, said its board had decided to continue talks
to reach a final agreement.
Two sources familiar with the matter said the newly created
broadcasting company, which would sell bandwidth in competition
with Mediaset and state broadcaster RAI, could
be put up for sale at a later date.
"The rationale of the operation is to put together the
assets and extract value from them, probably through the sale of
a stake or of the entire entity," one source told Reuters.
The value of each multiplex is between 80 million euros
($100 million) and 200 million euros and could benefit from a
recovery of the Italian advertising market, analysts said.
Mediobanca advised Telecom Italia Media and Banca
IMI advised L'Espresso.
Shares in Telecom Italia Media closed up 2.5 percent on
Monday and L'Espresso was up 4.75 percent, outperforming the
broader Milan bourse.
($1 = 0.7368 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes and
David Evans)