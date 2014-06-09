MILAN, June 9 Italy's DeA Capital, which controls Generale de Sante through its Sante and Sante Development Europe units, said on Monday it had extended until June 10 an exclusivity period granted to Australia's Ramsay Health Care to submit a binding offer for its French unit.

Ramsay is aiming to gain a majority stake in French private healthcare group Generale de Sante via a joint bid that values the company at around 910 million euros ($1.24 billion).

The Australian healthcare group and Credit Agricole Assurances made in May a joint offer for 83.43 percent of the company at 16.75 euros a share.

DeA Capital, which is part of Italian conglomerate De Agostini, took over General de Sante in 2007. Other main shareholders are Italian businessman Antonino Ligresti and merchant bank Mediobanca.

($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca)