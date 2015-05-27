May 27 Deag Deutsche Entertainment AG : * Says revenues in Q1 2015 were up by 19.6 percent to 38.96 million euros * Q1 EBIT climbed from 1.48 million euros to 1.83 million euros * Q1 net earnings after non-controlling interests improved from 0.97

million euros to 1.04 million euros * Confirmed its recently increased forecast for sale of 4.2 million to 4.5 million tickets in group in current year