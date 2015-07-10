By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, July 10
LONDON, July 10 Nearly 3.5 billion euros ($3.91
billion) of loans are expected to launch into Europe's leveraged
loan market in the next two weeks, despite a recent wave of
macro volatility, as banks and borrowers attempt to sell risk
before the summer.
Irrespective of the outcome of last-ditch attempts to keep
Greece in the euro, a number of loan bankers have prepared a
pre-summer launch of some of the larger loans to take advantage
of a market that has generally remained immune to the
volatility.
Arrangers and borrowers are always eager to avoid carrying
risk over the summer period, and that has intensified as fears
grow about the potential impact of contagion from developing
macro events involving oil prices and China's tumbling stock
market.
"Generally loan deals are ready to go - they have just been
waiting for the right market window. For a large-sized loan on a
strong company, it looks like loan investors will be receptive.
It is risky to wait for a better market because if China
collapses over the summer it won't be good for anybody," a
senior loan banker said.
A 1.85 billion euro loan backing Apollo's buyout of
Saint-Gobain's glass bottle unit Verallia and around 1
billion euros of loans for CVC's buyout of French smart card
connector manufacturer Linxens are two of the larger loans
expected to launch shortly. The Verallia deal was originally
scheduled to hit the market at the end of June but has been
delayed by the Greek crisis.
Both are perceived as large financings for strong companies
with reputable buyers behind them.
PRICE POINTS
As the loans prepare to launch within the next two weeks,
arrangers have been paying close attention to pricing deals in
order to attract as much investor appetite as possible in an
unpredictable macro environment.
An unresolved Greek crisis, for example, was expected to
prompt pricing to increase slightly by 25bp to around
450bp-475bp over Euribor and OIDs to widen to around 99 from
99.5, bankers said.
Bankers doubt OIDs will drop to the low levels of 97 or
below seen in prior years during the summer, as loan paper has
held up well in Europe's secondary loan market despite the wider
macro volatility, unlike the high yield bond or equity markets.
Comparables for Verallia such as Swiss packaging company SIG
Combibloc and Austrian packaging group Constantia have dropped
by around a point since the end of June, when Greece announced
it would hold a referendum on austerity, but were still quoted
over par on July 9 at 100.1 and 100.2, respectively.
"Investors have a lot of cash to invest: the question is
where you put pricing, as investors don't want to lose money on
the break, but even when the Greek government called the
referendum and equities traded off the loan market hardly moved.
If someone needed 97 OID on a new issue that is bullshit, but
you can price in a little bit to be on the safe side," the first
banker said.
The loan market has plenty of money to put to work with a
particular preference for event-driven financings, such as the
500 million euros of loans to back the buyout of German
laboratory services company amedes, which is set to launch this
month.
"Investors should like a healthcare deal in Germany," a
second senior loan banker said.
($1 = 0.8962 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)