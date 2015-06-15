(Adds details; updates shares)
By Anya George Tharakan
June 15 Cox Automotive Inc, owner of the
Autotrader online automobile market and Kelley Blue Book car
valuation service, said it would buy Dealertrack Technologies
Inc in a deal valued at $4 billion.
The $63.25 per share offer represents a 59 percent premium
to Dealertrack's Friday close. The stock was trading at a record
$62.74.
The equity value of the deal is $4 billion, based on the
number of shares outstanding and options and warrants issued
since the company last reported its share count publicly on May
11, Dealertrack Technologies said in a mail.
Shares underlying the convertible debt are also included in
the equity value, the company said.
The deal will help Cox Automotive cement its place at the
top of the automotive inventory management software market,
Stifel Nicolaus & Co analyst Gur Talpaz said.
Cox's vAuto business provides software that analyzes market
data to tell car dealers which are the best models to stock.
"I think the premium is warranted, given the strategic value
that (Dealer)track offers to Cox," Talpaz said.
"It really gives you a very clear leg up versus your
competitors. So it's a good move."
While vAuto is the market leader, Dealertrack is No. 2,
Talpaz said. CDK Global, spun out of payrolls processor
Automatic Data Processing Inc in 2014, will be the main
rival for the combined company, the analyst said.
Cox, the automotive arm of media company Cox Enterprises,
said it would fund it through a $1.85 billion loan arranged by
Citigroup Global Markets, a $750 million equity investment from
BDT Capital Partners and existing credit facility.
A rival bid was not likely, Talpaz said. "I don't know of
anybody that has the pockets to make this happen, at least on an
all-cash basis."
Analysts from seven of nine brokerages covering
Dealertrack's stock, rate it "buy" or higher, including
Stifel's.
The companies said they expect the deal to close in the
third quarter of 2015.
BDT & Co and Citigroup Global Markets are financial advisers
to Cox Automotive while Evercore was advising Lake Success, New
York-based Dealertrack.
Dealertrack's shares closed up about 58 percent at $62.98 on
Monday.
