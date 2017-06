(Refiling to fix table formatting) HONG KONG, June 22 Goldman Sachs maintained its top position in the Asia-Pacific M&A league table for announced deals in the first half of 2012, according to preliminary data released by Thomson Reuters. Here is the list of the top 10 advisors. For a related story, double-click on: Financial Advisor Rank Deal Value Rank (2012 H1) ($bln) (2011 H1) Goldman Sachs 1 33.5 1 Morgan Stanley 2 30.4 2 Credit Suisse 3 29.4 9 UBS 4 25.3 3 Citigroup 5 25.1 7 Deutsche Bank 6 20.6 11 J.P. Morgan 7 16.4 4 HSBC Holdings 8 13.6 39 Bank of America 9 13.2 6 Rothschild 10 10.7 14 (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Ryan Woo)