(Refiling to fix table formatting) HONG KONG, June 22 Asia-Pacific M&A fees dropped 35.6 percent to $1.72 billion in the first half of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters/Freeman Constulting estimates. Here is a list of top 10 fee earners. Bank Name Fees Share ($mln) (%) Goldman Sachs & Co 126.4 7.3 Morgan Stanley 74.5 4.3 Credit Suisse 73.1 4.3 UBS 67.9 3.9 JP Morgan 62.9 3.7 Macquarie Group 48.6 2.8 Deutsche Bank 46.4 2.7 Citi 43 2.5 BOA Merrill Lynch 42.4 2.5 Lazard 29.6 1.7 Industry Total 1,719.80 100 (Reporting By Tian Chen; Editing by Ryan Woo)