HONG KONG, July 1 Japan Inc's overseas shopping spree slowed sharply in the first half of the year as financial sector deals dried up, dragging overall Japan mergers and acquisitions activity back to 2014 levels - and the situation could be worsened by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Outbound deals involving Japanese firms have totalled $17 billion so far this year, Thomson Reuters data showed, 65 percent down on the same period last year and the lowest half year total since 2013.

