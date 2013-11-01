LONDON Nov 1 Investment grade corporate debt
issuance totalled $204.4 billion in October, a 27 percent
decline from a year ago, new Thomson Reuters data showed on
Friday.
Multi-billion offerings from Coca-Cola, China
Railway Construction Corp and Altria, parent
of tobacco company Philip Morris USA, helped push the total debt
issued this year to $2.3 trillion, slightly down on 2012.
U.S. banks JP Morgan, Citi and Bank of America
lead the ranking of global investment grade debt
underwriters this year, with 18.1 percent market share, down
from 18.8 percent last year. Morgan Stanley and Deutsche
Bank complete the top five.