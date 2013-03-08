LONDON, March 8 European investment grade-rated
companies have raised $197 billion from corporate debt markets
so far this year, new Thomson Reuters data shows, a fall of 31
percent from this time last year and the slowest start since
2008.
Financial issuers in Europe have raised 36 percent less than
a year ago, although they still account for 64 percent of the
volumes so far in 2013.
French bank Societe Generale tops the underwriting
league table with a 7 percent market share, narrowly ahead of
compatriot BNP Paribas. British bank Barclays
, which held the top spot this time last year, has
fallen to fourth.