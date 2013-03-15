LONDON, March 15 The volume of convertible bonds
issued globally so far this year is more than double the same
period in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data, the strongest
start to the year since 2008.
A $3.2 billion offering from mid-sized lender China Minsheng
Banking Corp this week helped push the
total volume of convertibles - bonds which can be exchanged into
shares at a predetermined level - to $25.4 billion this year.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is top of the league
table for global convertible debt underwriting with a 10 percent
market share, followed by UBS and Goldman Sachs
, with 9.6 percent and 9.5 percent respectively.