LONDON May 3 European equity capital market volumes have risen to $64 billion so far this year, 35 percent higher than a year ago, after capital raisings like this week's from Deutsche Bank boosted activity, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

The 2.96 billion euros share issue from Germany's biggest lender came in the same week media conglomerate Bertelsmann raised 1.42 billion euros selling part of its stake in broadcaster RTL, as sellers take advantage of stronger stock markets.

According to the data, follow-on offerings - a share issue post-initial public offering - account for 73 percent of European equity capital market activity so far in 2013, while convertibles account for 16 percent and IPOs 11 percent.

Goldman Sachs narrowly leads the financial advisor rankings with a 12 percent market share, ahead of Deutsche Bank in second place with 11.9 percent, and UBS in third spot with a 9.5 percent share.

(For more detail on the week's investment banking data please click: here) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)