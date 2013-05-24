LONDON May 24 Global follow-on share sale
volumes have hit their highest year-to-date level since records
began in 1980, powered by sellers taking advantage of rallying
stock markets, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.
According to the data, follow-on activity, which includes
share offerings such as stake sales and rights issues, stands at
$219.2 billion so far this year, a 31 percent rise on the same
period in 2012.
Recent deals include Goldman Sachs' sale of its $1.1
billion stake in China's ICBC.
Goldman Sachs heads the global follow-on underwriting league
table with a 12.4 percent share of activity, ahead of Morgan
Stanley and Citi.