BRIEF-Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings to pay annual div as 53.86 won/share for FY 2016
March 28 Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings Co Ltd :
LONDON, July 26 Mergers and acquisitions in the financial sector are running at a more than decade low of $133 billion so far this year, a sign of the scale of continuing nerves among banks and limits on their resources as regulators press them to build capital.
A flurry of telecoms and other deals announced in the second quarter results season this week have offered some relief for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) bankers in Europe, where takeovers across all sectors are down 41 percent this year.
But potential buyers, such as private equity funds, have struggled to persuade European banks to shed non-strategic assets at knockdown prices even as they strive to bulk up capital and meet stricter international rules.
Thomson Reuters data showed overall financial sector M&A deals, which includes those by businesses such as banks, insurers and asset managers, this year are the slowest since 2002. Bank M&A has declined 58 percent from 2012, while insurance M&A has inched up 4 percent.
Even with this week's $2.3 billion acquisition of commercial bank Capitalsource Inc by banking holding company PacWest Bancorp, the year-to-date figure for the whole sector is 25 percent below 2012.
Morgan Stanley is top of the investment banking league tables for advising on financial M&A this year.
Global fees for all M&A activity in the first half of the year were $8.3 billion, down 16 percent from a year ago, Thomson Reuters data showed earlier this week.
March 28 Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings Co Ltd :
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, March 27 A Russian bank under Western economic sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine disclosed on Monday that its executives had met Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, in December.
HONG KONG, March 28 Credit Suisse will make a decision on its capital raising plans "as soon as possible," its chief executive said on Tuesday, without giving specific details on the timing or the type of fund-raising.