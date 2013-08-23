EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
LONDON Aug 23 Merger and acquisition deals where the buyer or seller is a UK company has fallen to its lowest year-to-date level since 1996, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.
The volume of deals with UK company involvement totalled $124.1 billion so far this year including a $1.6 billion bid for Edwards Group by Sweden's Atlas Copco.
But this was 34 percent lower than the same period last year, the data showed.
Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley rank as the top three financial advisers for deals with UK involvement in 2013.
British bank Barclays, which was third this time last year, currently ranks eighth.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.