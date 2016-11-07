(Adds NZME, BRDC, AccorHotels, Windstream, Russian Bank VTB,
Grupo BTG Pactual, COFCO)
Nov 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** U.S. buyout fund TPG said it had signed a 2.4
billion euro ($2.65 billion) agreement to sell its logistics
property firm P3 Logistics Parks to Singapore's sovereign wealth
fund GIC, in what it described as the largest European
real estate deal this year.
** Grupo BTG Pactual SA plans to exit a $1.3 billion venture
with the Abu Dhabi government's investment arm as the Brazilian
investment bank nears the sale of a 50 percent stake in a
reinsurance firm that the venture controls, three people with
knowledge of the matter said.
** Windstream Holdings Inc said it would buy fellow
U.S. telecommunications company EarthLink Holdings Corp
in a deal valued at about $1.1 billion, including debt, in a bid
to cut costs and better compete with rivals.
** Russian Bank VTB said it had reached an
agreement with Alfa Group about a joint investment in Turkey's
top mobile operator Turkcell.
** Chinese food processor and commodities trader COFCO Agri
is looking at opportunities to expand in the Brazilian cane
milling industry, Marcelo de Andrade, the company's global head
for sugar, told reporters.
** New Zealand's competition regulator has blocked media
company NZME's takeover of sector peer Fairfax New Zealand,
though it had not made its final decision.
** BRDC, owners of the British Grand Prix track, said it
had granted exclusivity to an overseas investor on future
investment in the Silverstone Circuit, after talks with carmaker
Jaguar Land Rover were terminated.
** AccorHotels is buying a 30 percent stake in
Germany's 25hours Hotels for 35 million euros ($39 million),
stepping up its expansion in the fast-growing market for
"boutique" hotels that shun the replicated styles of mass-market
brands.
** Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom Oyj
and specialty paper maker Munksjo Oyj have agreed to
combine their operations through an all-share merger designed to
step up growth and improve share liquidity.
** The head of French software games developer Ubisoft
reiterated his desire to keep Ubisoft independent, in
the face of pressure from shareholder Vivendi, and
added Ubisoft was in talks with Netflix over a series.
** The chief executive of EFG International said
BSI will benefit from the Swiss private bank's know-how after it
completed the takeover of the troubled bank, which has been
punished for its links to the scandal-hit Malaysian state fund
1MDB.
** Saint-Gobain remains committed to its deal to
take over Sika by buying out the controlling stake held
by the founding family of the Swiss firm, the French company's
chief financial officer told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.
($1 = 0.9056 euros)
(Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri and Laharee Chatterjee in
Bengaluru)