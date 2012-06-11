June 11 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday.
** U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp has
offered to sell assets to secure EU regulatory approval for its
$16.5 billion takeover of U.S. aircraft components maker
Goodrich, a person familiar with the matter said.
** Swedish private equity group EQT agreed to buy German
bandage and plaster cast maker BSN Medical for about 1.8 billion
euros ($2.2 billion), sealing one of the largest buyout deals in
Europe this year.
** Private equity group Apax Partners has led a deal to buy
software group Paradigm, which sells its technology to oil and
gas explorers and producers, for a about $1 billion in cash.
** A planned cash injection into French set-top box maker
Technicolor SA hit a snag on Monday as the group said
it had rejected a higher offer from an investment fund managed
by JPMorgan on the grounds it imposed unacceptable
conditions.
Technicolor turned down a revised offer to buy a 30 percent
stake for 179 million euros ($223 million) and said it had opted
instead for an original, lower offer of 169 million euros
($210.7 million) which it said was better structured.
** Sagard Capital Partners agreed to buy healthcare services
provider IntegraMed America Inc for $169.5 million.
** Goldman Sachs is close to signing a deal to sell
its hedge fund administration business to U.S. bank State Street
Corp, a source familiar with the situation said. The
combined business would oversee funds of close to $700 billion,
although no formal agreement has been reached, the source
added.
** American Airlines still plans to exit bankruptcy at the
end of this year but is not concentrating on a merger currently
despite pressure from unions to forge a combination with US
Airways, American Airline's chief executive said on
Monday.