June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Billionaire James Packer would be open to an alliance with Singapore casino operator Genting to further his ambitions in Australia, where he is trying to wrest control of rival Echo Entertainment, a source said on Tuesday.

** GlaxoSmithKline is to buy Basilea's new eczema drug Toctino for an initial 146 million pounds ($227 million) to boost its Stiefel dermatology business, the two companies said on Tuesday.

** Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp offered to buy smaller rival Ramtron International Corp for about $87.6 million, reviving a previously undisclosed bid it made last year but making little change to the overall price.

** Britain's third largest supermarket group J Sainsbury has entered the e-book and social network market with the purchase of HMV Group's shareholding in Anobii for a nominal 1 pound ($1.55).