June 14 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Australian coal magnate Nathan Tinkler, who has offered
to buy out Whitehaven Coal, is trying to line up at
least $2.5 billion in debt from banks including UBS
and JP Morgan, two sources said.
** Quest Software Inc said a strategic bidder
proposed to buy the company for about $2.15 billion in cash,
outbidding an earlier offer of nearly $2 billion by a private
investment firm.
** Oil major Royal Dutch Shell extended the
deadline on Thursday for shareholder acceptances for its $1.8
billion offer for Cove Energy to June 27.
** Costco Wholesale Corp said it would buy the
remaining 50 percent stake in its Mexican unit from joint
venture partner Comercial Mexicana for 10.7 billion
pesos ($766.79 million).
** Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co Ltd has dropped
out of the race to buy brewery assets being sold by China
Kingway Brewery Holdings after failing to reach an
agreement on the price, a source said, dealing a serious blow to
what would have been a $700 million deal.
** French property group Unibail-Rodamco SE is
betting on the resilience of German consumers with a 383 million
euro ($482 million) deal to expand its shopping centre business
into Europe's biggest economy.
** Trucking company Arkansas Best Corp will buy
Panther Expedited Services from private equity firm Fenway
Partners for $180 million including debt to enhance its
logistics offering.
** Online foreign exchange trading services provider FXCM
Inc will buy a 50 percent stake in privately held
market-making and trading company Lucid Markets for about $176
million, net of Lucid cash, to boost FXCM's institutional
business.
** Indonesia's biggest provincial lender, PT Bank
Pembangunan Jawa Barat & Banten (BJBR), plans to buy a
majority stake in 51 rural banks this year in a bid to tap the
huge potential of small and micro businesses, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
** Russia's Acron said on Thursday it was
determined to go ahead with its 1.5 billion zloty ($438 million)
bid for Poland's top chemicals group Azoty Tarnow
despite the Polish government's unwillingness to sell its 32
percent stake.
** Sunoco Corp is close to finalizing a deal to sell
or form a joint venture with the Carlyle Group for its
Philadelphia refinery, CNBC reported.
** Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is to take
an 8 percent stake in indebted media group Prisa, a
move that could stop America Movil boss Carlos Slim
from tightening his grip on the firm that owns Spain's El Pais
newspaper.
** Telekom Austria AG shareholder Ronny Pecik is
in advanced talks to sell his 21 percent stake to Mexican tycoon
Carlos Slim, who is seeking to expand his telecom empire into
Europe, according to people familiar with the matter.
If the talks are fruitful, it would be a big step in Slim's
effort to expand the footprint of his company America Movil
in Europe. Slim already owns 4.1 percent of Telekom
Austria.