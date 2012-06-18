June 18 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian
and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Facebook Inc said Monday it was buying Face.com,
the company that now provides facial-recognition technology used
by the world's largest social network to help users identify and
tag photos.
** Mobile phone group Vodafone's 1.04 billion-pound
($1.63 billion) offer for Cable & Wireless Worldwide
looked certain to succeed on Monday after the British fixed line
operator's biggest shareholder dropped its opposition.
** United Technologies Corp is looking to sell power
generation assets within its Pratt and Whitney subsidiary in a
deal that could fetch around $1 billion, according to three
people familiar with the matter.
** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc said it will partner
with Berkshire Hathaway Inc-owned BNSF Railway Co to
build a silica sand storage facility in Texas to cater to the
rapidly growing oil and gas activity in the Eagle Ford shale
formation.
** Oaktree Capital Management LP ended talks over a
standstill and confidentiality agreement with toymaker Jakks
Pacific Inc after the two parties failed to agree on
terms.
** British buyout group Melrose Plc is in talks to
buy German utility-meter maker Elster Group SE in a
deal worth $2.3 billion, which if completed would mark its first
major deal in four years.
** Yamana Gold Inc said it would buy Extorre Gold
Mines Ltd for C$412.9 million ($403.44 million) in a
cash-and-stock deal to build its portfolio of high-grade gold
and silver deposits in Argentina.
** Broadcaster Televisa said on Monday it had accepted the
conditions imposed by Mexico's federal competition commission
(Cofeco) in order to approve its $1.6 billion bid for half of
cell phone company Iusacell.
** India plans to sell stakes in 15 state-run firms by the
end of March next year, including shares worth $1.25 billion in
miner NMDC, a finance ministry official said on
Monday.
** Canada's Chartwell Seniors Housing REIT will
sell six of its properties in the United States to Harvest
Facility Holdings LP for $165.5 million.
** Polish Synthetic rubber producer Synthos SA
launched a 1.96 billion zloty ($578 million) offer for
fertilizer maker Pulawy on Monday.
** Privately held hospitality company Diamond Resorts said
resort management company Bluegreen Corp rejected its
$197 million takeover offer.
** Rhoen-Klinikum AG's two biggest shareholders
are selling their holdings to Fresenius SE, putting
the German healthcare group well on its way to taking over the
hospital operator.
** Hon Hai Precision Industry, the main supplier
of Apple Inc, is in talks with Sharp Corp
about increasing its stake as it bets on the Japanese firm's
leading edge technology to give it a boost in the cut-throat
display panel business.
** Tesco Plc, the world's No.3 retailer, has ended
a nine-year attempt to crack Japan's tough retail market by
effectively paying Aeon Corp, the country's No.2
general retailer, to take its loss-making business there off its
hands.
** Chipmaker Ramtron International Corp turned down
rival Cypress Semiconductor Corp's offer to buy the
company for about $87.6 million, and said it would explore other
options including a sale.
** Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd's
RiverStone runoff unit will buy Brit Insurance Ltd of London
from Brit Group for about $300 million to expand in the
reinsurance market.
** An Indian consortium said it was no longer considering
making an offer for Britain's Cove Energy, confirming
the battle for the Mozambique-focused explorer is a two-horse
race between Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production
and oil major Shell.