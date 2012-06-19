June 19 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian
and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
** U.S. drug retailer Walgreen Co is buying a 45
percent stake in European health and beauty group Alliance Boots
for $6.7 billion in cash and stock, creating the
world's biggest buyer of prescription drugs.
** Julius Baer is in talks with Bank of America
about buying Merrill Lynch's non-U.S. wealth management
unit, valued at up to $2 billion, in what would be a
transformative deal for the acquisition-hungry Swiss private
bank.
** Industrial gas supplier Air Products and Chemicals Inc
will buy a 67 percent stake in Chile-based Indura SA
for $884 million to expand in fast-growing Latin
America at a time when it is reducing exposure to
Europe.
** Budget airline Ryanair said it planned to make a
694 million euro ($880 million) cash bid for Aer Lingus
in a fresh attempt to gain control of its Irish rival.
** Brookfield Office Properties has spent 518
million pounds ($812 million) buying London office assets from
Hammerson, in a deal that will see the British
developer meet its aim of focusing on retail property.
** Shareholders of time-share vacation provider Bluegreen
Corp and BFC Financial Corp approved the
proposed merger between the companies, despite a higher offer
from privately held rival Diamond Resorts.Bluegreen's board
determined on Monday that Diamond's $6.25-per-share cash offer,
at a premium of 9 percent, was not 'superior' to BFC Financial's
$176.34 million deal, a diversified holding company.
** Alliance Data Systems Corp said it agreed to
acquire Bon-Ton Stores Inc's private-label credit card
portfolio worth $475 million.
** Teen-focused retailer Zumiez Inc has agreed to
buy Austria-based Blue Tomato for 59.5 million euros ($75
million) to beef up its sports goods offering in Europe, it said
on Tuesday, as it raised its second-quarter revenue outlook.
** Network Engines Inc (NEI), which makes server
appliances and provides software integration services, said it
would be taken private by Unicom Systems Inc for $61.8 million.
** Sonus Networks will buy smaller rival Network
Equipment Technologies (NET) for $41.3 million to add to
its communication solutions portfolio.
** Russian investment and trading group Summa will make an
offer to minor shareholders in transport group FESCO
after agreeing to buy the controlling stake of businessman
Sergei Generalov, the company's president said.
** Private equity company Kohlberg Kravis Roberts
has bought hedge fund money manager Prisma Capital Partners LP,
marking the latest move by the private equity sector to boost
assets by bolting on smaller funds-of-funds shops.
Financial terms of the deal were not
disclosed.
** Genting Group has increased its stake in Echo
Entertainment to almost 10 percent, sources with
knowledge of the matter said, putting the Malaysian gaming
operator on par with billionaire James Packer seeking to gain
control of the Australian casino operator.
** India's GVK Power and Infrastructure is seeking
to raise $500 million to $600 million by selling a stake in its
Singapore arm and is in talks with Government of Singapore
Investment Corp for a potential deal, two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.