June 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Quest Software Inc said a strategic bidder has proposed buying the maker of enterprise management software for about $2.32 billion, trumping an earlier offer of nearly $2.17 billion from private investment firm Insight Venture Partners.

** Shareholders are betting Shell will up the stakes in a bid battle for explorer Cove Energy after Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production extended the deadline for investors to accept its $1.9 billion offer.

** Microsoft Corp agreed to buy online social network firm Yammer Inc for $1.2 billion in cash, which will allow the software company to offer a service like Facebook Inc's to corporate customers.

** Linn Energy Llc will acquire properties in Jonah Field, located in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming, from BP America Production Co for $1.03 billion.

** Payment processor Fidelity National Information Services Inc said it would sell its healthcare benefit solutions business to private equity firm Lightyear Capital for $335 million in cash.

** B/E Aerospace Inc, the world's biggest maker of aircraft interiors, will buy Germany's Interturbine group of companies for about 200 million euros ($251 million), adding to its business that supplies consumables to airlines.

** Fidelity National Financial Inc, the No. 1 U.S. property title insurer, will buy restaurant operator J Alexander's Corp for about $72 million.

** Suzlon Group, which controls wind-turbine maker Suzlon Energy, said on Saturday it will sell stake in its China manufacturing unit to China Power New Energy Development Co Ltd for 3.4 billion rupees ($60 million).

** Delta Air Lines Inc took the keys to the Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery from Phillips 66 on Friday, becoming the first air carrier to wade into fuel production in a bid to bring down costs.

The deal, which revived the shuttered 185,000 barrel-per-day plant and eased fears of a fuel supply shortfall in the U.S. Northeast, was finalized late Friday afternoon, company officials said.

** Thomson Reuters Corp has bought privately held Zawya Ltd, an online service supplying business information in the Middle East and North Africa, the global news and information provider said.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Zawya shares were purchased from a group of shareholders led by Saffar, a Dubai-based investment group, Thomson Reuters said.

** Private equity firm Cinven said it reached an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Pronet Guvenlik, a leading provider of security alarm systems in Turkey, from local private equity group Turk Ventures and the Dutch Development Bank. It also agreed to buy Prezioso Technilor, a French maker of anti-corrosion paints and coatings for use in the oil, gas and nuclear industries, from Indigo Capital.

** South Korean private equity fund MBK Partners has been chosen as preferred bidder for a controlling stake in electronics retailer in Hi-mart Co Ltd, with local media putting the bid value as high as 1.25 trillion Korean won ($1.1 billion).

** EU competition regulators are to approve the sale of U.S. conglomerate SPX Corp's automotive service business to world No. 1 car parts maker Robert Bosch GmbH for $1.15 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

** A unit of top commodity trader Glencore International Plc and politician-turned-businessman Cyril Ramaphosa have finalised their purchase of just over 70 percent of Optimum Coal Holdings Ltd, the coal producer said.

A consortium including a Glencore subsidiary, Piruto BV, and Ramaphosa's Lexshell 849 have been in talks since last year to buy a controlling stake in Optimum, South Africa's sixth-biggest coal miner.