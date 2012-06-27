June 27 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian
and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Commodities trader Glencore International Plc
will need to sweeten its $26 billion bid for miner Xstrata Plc
or risk losing a deal it has coveted for years after key
shareholder Qatar made a late demand for better terms.
** Loral Space & Communications Inc has agreed to
sell its satellite manufacturing subsidiary, Space
Systems/Loral, to Canadian communications rival MacDonald,
Dettwiler and Associates Ltd for about $875
million.
** UK lender HSBC offered its entire stakes in
India's Axis Bank and Yes Bank through share
sales worth up to 24.5 billion rupees ($429.5 million),
according to a term sheet obtained by Reuters.
** Buyout firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts has agreed to
take a 63 percent stake in Australia's GenesisCare for an
undisclosed sum, as it looks to tap into the growing need for
healthcare in the ageing country, the two companies said in a
statement.
** Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard Schulze is
working with banks including Credit Suisse to explore
a potential private takeover of the world's largest consumer
electronics retailer, three sources close to the matter said.
** Dubai's indebted Drydocks World has sealed a joint
venture deal with a company backed by Malaysian billionaire
Robert Kuok that could see the Asian firm buy as much as 70
percent of its southeast Asian business, sources said.
** Kyrgyzstan's parliament rejected a motion to nationalize
Centerra Gold's flagship Kumtor venture, but gave a
special commission until Oct. 1 to prepare a revised contract
with the Canadian investor.
** Fledgling banking venture NBNK confirmed that it
had made a revised proposal to buy 632 branches from Lloyds
Banking Group in April, at its annual meeting.